On Al-Quds Day, CM Maryam calls for end to Palestinians’ suffering

Fri, 05 Apr 2024 19:00:13 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has released a message on International Al-Quds Day.

In her message, she paid homage to perseverance and determination of the Palestinians facing the persecution by Israel while adding the actions of Zionist Israeli regime are condemnable.



She said Israel would not be able to break the will of the Palestinians by oppression as the Qibla Awal is the holy place for the Muslims worldwide.

She said that the international community should immediately bring an end to the ongoing cruelty and brutality by Israel it should play a practical role in implementing the resolutions and agreements of the Security Council.

She said, “Peace in the world will remain a dream until the issue of Palestine and Kashmir is not resolved.”

