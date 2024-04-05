Iftar Time Ramadan 25
Accident claims lives of two 9th grade students in Arifwala

A motorcycle collided with car and veered under a truck

ARFIWALA (Dunya News) - A tragic traffic accident near Ahmad Yar police station in Arifwala has resulted in the loss of two 9th-grade students' lives. 

Reports said the incident occurred when a motorcycle collided with a car and subsequently was entangled under a truck.

As a result of the collision, two students lost their lives and another suffered injuries. 

Rescue officials have identified the deceased students as Zeeshan and Hassan.

Rescue personnel swiftly transferred the bodies of the deceased, and the injured student to the hospital for further treatment.

 

