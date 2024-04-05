PPP nominates Yousuf Raza Gilani as chairman Senate

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan People's Party (PPP) has nominated Yousuf Raza Gilani as its candidate for the chairman of the Senate of Pakistan, Dunya News reported.

The notification for the nomination of Yousuf Raza Gilani was issued from the Chairman's Secretariat by his political secretary Jameel Soomro.

It is pertinent to mention here that Yousuf Raza Gilani remained prime minister of Pakistan from 2008 to 2012.

