Amina Kamran made acting principal of Lahore’s Aitchison College

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Amina Kamran has been appointed as the acting principal of Lahore’s Aitchison College following the acceptance of Michael A Thompson's resignation by the Punjab governor.

Thompson tendered his resignation on March 26, citing nepotism and political interference as reasons for his departure. The Australian educator is reported to have left Pakistan.

Details indicate that Amina Kamran's appointment as acting principal has been approved by the Aitchison College’s Board of Governors.

The Board has approved a policy regarding fee waivers, along with certain conditions. It strongly opposes a 100 percent fee waiver and the granting of fee waivers to all students.