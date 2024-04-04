Medical board to examine former CM Parvez Elahi

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The government has constituted a five-member medical board to conduct a thorough medical examination of former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi.

Comprising specialists in Cardiology, Medicine, Stomach, Chest, and General Surgery. Dr Mumtaz Niazi, Dr Tashfeen, Dr Israr, Dr Akhtar Bandisha, and Dr Ali Arif will be part of the board to examine the PTI leader.

Sources indicate that Parvez Elahi will undergo multiple tests, with the medical board suggesting a treatment plan based on them. The former chief minister has been experiencing chest pain.

Elahi is also a patient with diabetes and heart disease, and recently three of his ribs fractured following a fall in Adiala Jail.

Having been transferred from Adiala Jail to PIMS Hospital, Mr Elahi is currently receiving treatment in the private room of PIMS Cardiac Centre.