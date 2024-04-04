Pakistan would not hold talks with TTP: Foreign Office

Afghan govt should take action against terrorist outfits

Published On: Thu, 04 Apr 2024 15:22:37 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch reiterated that Pakistan would not hold any talks with the terrorist outfit Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The spokesperson, in her weekly press briefing, said that the Afghan interim government should take action against the militant groups or forces involved in carrying out terror activities inside Pakistan.

Discussing the terrorist attack in Dasu and Bisham that had killed Chinese nationals, the spokesperson said the law enforcement agencies were probing the incident and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to fighting terrorism. She stated that Pakistan would inform the media after the conclusion of the investigation.

She mentioned that the projects being executed by Chinese firms faced a temporary freeze following the terrorist attack, but work resumed following a security audit.

Pak-Iran bilteral ties resume

Regarding the ongoing visit of a high-level Iranian delegation to Pakistan, she said both countries had “re-engaged and re-established” all communication channels as they existed before January this year.

She said the government and the people of Pakistan looked forward to the visit of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to their country.

She also condemned Thursday’s terrorist attack in the cities of Rask and Chabahar in Iran’s southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan and conveyed Pakistan’s solidarity with the government and people of Iran.

Condemn Israel's adventurism

Pakistan strongly condemned the recent attack on the Iranian consulate in Syria, saying Israeli “adventurism” in the region was unacceptable.

Israel must be held accountable for its irresponsible attack and its unabated atrocities in Gaza, as well as the attack in an already volatile region.

“Israel’s adventurism in the region reached a new height with its irresponsible attack this week on the consular section of the Iranian Embassy in Damascus, Syria. The attack is a violation of the UN Charter, international law, and Conventions,” she remarked.

She said over the past six months, Israeli authorities had been involved in cross and systematic violations of international humanitarian law by repeatedly targeting UNRWA, humanitarian relief organizations, and unarmed civilians.

“The deliberate targeting of a humanitarian convoy bringing food to people facing famine is a serious violation of international humanitarian law.”

Condemning the Israeli attacks on humanitarian convoys in Gaza, she called for international accountability of Israel for its crimes besides seeking “immediate, full, and effective” implementation of the provisional orders of the International Court of Justice.

“We also reiterate our call for the full and expeditious implementation of the UN Security Council Resolution 2728, adopted on 25th of March, leading to a permanent ceasefire, lifting of all barriers to the provision of humanitarian assistance, and ensuring the protection of civilians throughout the Gaza Strip,” the spokesperson commented.