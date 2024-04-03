PHC moved for quashing 11 cases against Sher Afzal Marwat

The court has directed the PTI leader to appear in person

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has been moved for quashing 11 cases against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sher Afzal Marwat.

Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Sahibzada Asadullah will hear the application of Sher Afzal Marwat. The court has directed the PTI leader to appear in person today (Wednesday).

It may be noted that 11 cases have been registered against PTI leader Sher Afzal Marwat under various sections.

