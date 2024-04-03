Sehar Time Ramadan 23
PM felicitates newly-elected senators

Pakistan

PM Shehbaz said the Senate elections were the continuation of democratic process.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday felicitated the newly-elected senators on their success and expressed good wishes.

In his congratulatory message, the prime minister said the Senate elections were the continuation of democratic process.

He hoped that senators will play their role for the uplift of the constitution and the development of the country.

Newly elected senators should participate in effective legislation for public welfare and national development and prosperity, he said.

PM Shehbaz highlighted that the role of senators was very important for the strengthening of federal units and the observance of democratic values.
 

