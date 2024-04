PM felicitates newly-elected senators

Published On: Wed, 03 Apr 2024 04:12:36 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday felicitated the newly-elected senators on their success and expressed good wishes.

In his congratulatory message, the prime minister said the Senate elections were the continuation of democratic process.

He hoped that senators will play their role for the uplift of the constitution and the development of the country.

Newly elected senators should participate in effective legislation for public welfare and national development and prosperity, he said.

PM Shehbaz highlighted that the role of senators was very important for the strengthening of federal units and the observance of democratic values.