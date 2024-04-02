Iranian ambassador discusses bilateral relations with PM Shehbaz

Pakistan Pakistan Iranian ambassador discusses bilateral relations with PM Shehbaz

Iranian ambassador discusses bilateral relations with PM Shehbaz

Follow on Published On: Tue, 02 Apr 2024 20:26:49 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) – Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghadam paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday to discuss matters of mutual interest.

The prime minister expressed gratitude to President of Iran Dr Ebrahim Raisi for his congratulatory message and telephone call following his re-election.

PM Shehbaz emphasised that Pakistan holds Iran in high regard and values the historic and brotherly relations between the two countries.

He fondly recalled his meeting with the Iranian president during the joint inauguration of a border market and an electricity transmission line in May 2023. He mentioned their encounter on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Samarkand in 2022.

The prime minister stressed the importance of collaboration to enhance trade, energy cooperation, road and rail connectivity, cultural exchanges, counterterrorism efforts and security cooperation.

PM Shehbaz expressed appreciation for Iran’s support on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir, and the situation in Palestine was also discussed during the meeting.

The Iranian ambassador thanked the prime minister for the reception and provided an overview of the current state of bilateral relations.

He reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to further strengthen its relations with Pakistan across all areas of mutual interest.