Gohar Ali Khan dismisses Al-Qadir Trust case as baseless

Published On: Tue, 02 Apr 2024 18:07:00 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan dismissed the Al-Qadir Trust case as baseless, drawing parallels to the Toshakhana issue.

Barrister Gohar said that he visited the detained PTI founder and discussed the ongoing legal proceedings related to the Al-Qadir Trust case. He asserted that similar to the Toshakhana case, the allegations against the PTI founder in the Al-Qadir Trust matter lack substance.

Barrister Gohar expressed confidence that once these cases are reviewed by an independent judiciary, they will be dismissed.

Addressing another pressing issue, Barrister Gohar raised concerns about the disqualification case against the PTI founder pending in the Supreme Court. He stressed the importance of quick justice regarding the alleged tampering of Form 45 to Form 47.

Regarding internal party matters, the chairman acknowledged differences within the party but assured of resolving them internally. He also advocated for the immediate release of female party members from jails.

Furthermore, Barrister Gohar disclosed that the founder of PTI condemned the postponement of the Senate elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He urged for the formation of a full bench of the Supreme Court to address the case involving a High Court judges' letter.

