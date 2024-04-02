Aitzaz moves SC to form commission to probe IHC judges' letter

Updated On: Tue, 02 Apr 2024 17:21:46 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - A petition was lodged in the Supreme Court (SC) Lahore Registry, urging the formation of a commission comprised three top court serving judges to investigate the recent letter written by six judges of the Islamabad High Court.

Senior lawyer Aitzaz Ahsan filed the petition in the Supreme Court making the Ministry of Law and the Ministry of Defence as respondents.

The petition highlights the letter written by six judges of the Islamabad High Court on March 25, questioning whether there was a way to handle intimidation by secret agencies.

It further contends that the letter, along with Justice (retd) Shaukat Siddiqui's revelations, signifies undue influence exerted by secret agencies on the judgments.

The petition seeks to identify the individuals within secret agencies involved in illicit activities. Additionally, it calls for the dismissal of all agency officials involved in such unlawful acts by the federal government.

Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa has taken suo moto notice of the letter sent by six judges and formed a seven-member bench to hear the issue of alleged interference in the judiciary.