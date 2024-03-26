Six IHC judges write to SJC against 'interference' in judicial matters

Pakistan Pakistan Six IHC judges write to SJC against 'interference' in judicial matters

Six IHC judges write to SJC against ‘interference’ in judicial matters

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 26 Mar 2024 23:01:23 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Six judges of the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday wrote a letter to Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) against “interference” in the judicial affairs.

The letter highlights the interference of executive and agencies in the judicial matters, demanding the initiation of a judicial convention against such interference in the judicial affairs.

It also advocates for adopting a stance to ensure the judiciary's independence through the convention.

Furthermore, the letter says the judges had urged the IHC chief justice to take action against those involved in interference, but no avail.

The letter was written by Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, Justice Babar Sattar, Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan, Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir, and Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz.