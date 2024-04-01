Wreath laying ceremony held at Nur Khan Airbase for Chinese killed in Shangla attack

Chinese citizens were targeted in recent incident of terrorism

Updated On: Mon, 01 Apr 2024 16:56:32 PKT

RAWALPINDI (APP) - A flower-laying ceremony was held here at the Nur Khan Airbase for the five Chinese citizens who were targeted in the recent incident of terrorism in Shangla.



According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the flowers were laid on behalf of the President, Prime Minister of Pakistan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Air Staff at the base.

Thirty seconds of silence was also observed in honour of the deceased, it said. “The Government of Pakistan strongly condemns this heinous act of terrorism and will take all necessary steps to bring the terrorists and their facilitators to justice,” the ISPR added.