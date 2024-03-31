Youth of N. Waziristan visit recreational, educational places in Lahore and Islamabad

Pakistan Pakistan Youth of N. Waziristan visit recreational, educational places in Lahore and Islamabad

The purpose of visit was to raise awareness of education among the youth

Follow on Published On: Sun, 31 Mar 2024 15:57:14 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) - The youth of North Waziristan visited the recreational and educational places of Lahore and Islamabad.

The purpose of the visit was to raise awareness of education among the youth of North Waziristan under the program 'Ilm Tulo Da Para' (Education for All).

The youth visited Wagah Border, Minar-e-Pakistan, Mazar-i-Iqbal, Badshahi Masjid and Shahi Fort in Lahore.

During the Wagah border ceremony, the youth were entertained and the atmosphere echoed with patriotic slogans.

The youth were given a tour of Pakistan Museum of Natural History, Pakistan Monument Museum, Lok Virsa Museum and Lake View Park in Islamabad.

During the visit of Lok Virsa and Pakistan Monument, the youth were made aware of the sacrifices made in the freedom movement.

The youth of North Waziristan thanked the Pakistan Army and expressed their desire to conduct such visits in the future.