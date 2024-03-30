Government taking revolutionary steps to better life of common man: Azma Bukhari

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Information Minister Punjab Azma Bukhari said that the government was taking revolutionary steps to better the life of the common man who earlier was badly ignored.

Talking to the media, the information minister said that she wanted to present the one-month performance of the Punjab government.

She said that the Punjab government had provided a plan for cleanliness that was underway. She said that the government was to build a recycling plant in the city.

Information Minister Bukhari also discussed the Chief Minister's one-month performance, highlighting initiatives like Ramadan care packages, a poverty survey, and a 90-day garbage collection programme.

She also mentioned plans for a recycling plant and an IT City. Criticizing past government neglect, she promised improvements in all sectors including free Wi-Fi and safety apps.

She said that former CM Shehbaz had initiated these people-friendly projects which were later shelved. She also pledged to increase the number of safe cities. She said that there was a plan to distribute motorcycles among the students, plantation drives and much more.

Moreover, gender equality measures, a farmer package, and the Kisan Card were highlighted in the media talk. The distribution of solar panels to people who use less electricity was also announced. Overall, the government aims to improve citizens' lives through various ambitious programmes, she asserted.