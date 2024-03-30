Rain in Lahore, other parts of country turns weather pleasant

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Rain accompanied by light winds in Lahore on late Friday night turned the weather pleasant and brought the mercury considerably down, Dunya News reported.

Rain caused disruption of electricity in parts of Lahore as dozens of feeders of the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) tripped, plunging various parts of the city into darkness.

The rain was reported from parts of the city including Abbot Road, Davis Road, Lakhmi Chowk, Mall Road, Shimla Pahari, Data Darbar, Gulshan Ravi, Islampura, Bund Road, Anarkali, Shalimar Bagh, Model Town, Garden Town and several other localities.

Rain was also reported in different other cities of Punjab including Muridke, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Safdarabad, Jaranwala, Faisalabad, Chiniot, Toba Tek Singh, Kamonki, Okara, Jhang, Bahawalpur, Renala Khurd, Kot Addu, Bhalwal, Kabirwala, Hafizabad, Manchanabad, Shorkot, Pakpattan, Rahim Yar Khan city and surrounding areas.

In Balochistan, heavy rain was reported in Quetta, Barkhan, Loralai, Zhob, Nushki, Mastung and Harnai and Sibi.

Rain was also reported in different cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Peshawar, Landi Kotal, Para Chinar. On the other hand, three persons were wounded when roof of a house collapsed due to heavy rain in Peshawar.

