Mercury dips as Lahore, adjoining areas receive light rain

Power shutdown, fluctuation reported in many areas

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The City and its adjoining areas on late Saturday night received light rain coupled with gusty wind, dipping the mercury with the Lahorites to rethink about the woolies they had shelved following continuous sunny days, Dunya News reported.

The rain and wind caused power shutdown and fluctuation in many areas. Rain was reported from Mall Road, Lakshmi Chowk, Jail Road, Model Town, Gulberg, Garden Town, Kalma Chowk, Sanda, Gulshan Ravi, besides other cities of the province.

Meanwhile, the Met office predicted partly cloudy and dry weather in the City for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said a shallow westerly wave was affecting western and upper parts of the country and likely to persist.

It predicted that dry weather was expected in most parts of the country while partly cloudy in upper areas.

However, light rain-wind/thunderstorm was likely at isolated places in Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and surrounding hilly areas.

Saturday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Nawab Shah where mercury reached 39°C while in Lahore it was 31.5°C and minimum was 18.5°C.