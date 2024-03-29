PPP's Aseefa Bhutto Zardari secures NA-207 seat unopposed

NAWABSHAH (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, daughter of President Asif Zardari, has been elected unopposed as MNA from Nawabshah’s NA-207 constituency.

According to the returning officer, eleven candidates initially submitted their nomination papers. Among them, seven candidates were rejected, while three candidates withdrew their nomination papers today (Friday), thereby allowing Aseefa Bhutto to secure her seat in the National Assembly without contest.

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari was nominated by the PPP after President Asif Zardari vacated the seat upon assuming the presidency.

RO Sher Ali Jamali confirmed that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed independent candidate, Sardar Sher Muhammad Rind, did not appeal against the rejection of his nomination papers.