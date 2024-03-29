Iftar Time Ramadan 18
Lahore
LHR
06:22 PM
Karachi
KHI
06:48 PM
Islamabad
ISB
06:28 PM
Peshawar
PWR
06:35 PM
Quetta
QTA
06:51 PM
Ramadan Pedia
In-focus

Pak-China cooperation won't affect after Shangla attack: Chinese embassy

Pak-China cooperation won't affect after Shangla attack: Chinese embassy

Pakistan

Chinese Embassy reaffirmed its pledge to Pakistan-China cooperation

Follow on
Follow us on Google News

 

 

BEIJING (Dunya News) - The Chinese embassy reaffirmed its pledge to Pakistan-China cooperation, stating that any effort to sabotage their ties will go in vain.

The Chinese embassy emphasised its ongoing support for Pakistan's social and economic development works and reiterated its commitment to collaborating closely with Pakistan.

The statement further stressed the continued efforts to enhance the well-being of the people of Pakistan.

Earlier, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also visited the Chinese embassy. He updated the Chinese ambassador and the investigative team on the progress of the investigation into the Shangla attack that killed five Chinese nationals.

 

Related Topics
China
Pakistan
Terrorism



Advertisement

Related News