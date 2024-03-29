Iftar Time Ramadan 18
Arrangements being finalised for Senate elections scheduled on April 2

Arrangements being finalised for Senate elections scheduled on April 2

Pakistan

The ballot papers of four colours are being printed

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The arrangements for the Senate elections scheduled for April 2 are in the final stage as printing of ballot papers are underway.

According to the sources of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the ballot papers are being printed at the printing presses in Islamabad and Karachi.

The sources said that the ballot papers of four colours are being printed for the Senate elections.

The officials of ECP said that white ballot paper would be used for the general seats while green ballot paper would be used for the technocrat seats.

Similarly, pink and yellow ballot papers would be used for the women and minority seats respectively.

Also Read: Senate elections in KP depend on oath-taking of reserve seats: ECP

The Senate elections are scheduled on April 2 for 48 seats and polling would be held in the National Assembly and all four provincial assemblies.

Meanwhile, the hall of Punjab Assembly has been declared as polling station for the Senate elections. The polling would be held from 9 AM to 4 PM, said a notification issued by the Speaker.

Read More: Senate election: Five from PML-N, two from SIC elected unopposed in Punjab

The polling for women, minority and technocrat seats would be held in the polling hall of Punjab Assembly on April 2.

