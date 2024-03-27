Senate election: Five from PML-N, two from SIC elected unopposed in Punjab

Pakistan Pakistan Senate election: Five from PML-N, two from SIC elected unopposed in Punjab

Senate election: Five from PML-N, two from SIC elected unopposed in Punjab

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 27 Mar 2024 16:54:42 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Seven candidates have been elected unopposed from Punjab on general seats in the Senate election, Dunya News has reported.

According to details, these seven candidates include five from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and two from the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC).

The five candidates elected unopposed from the PML-N include Pervaiz Rasheed, Nasir Mehmood, Ahad Cheema, Talal Chaudhry and the coalition government-backed Mohsin Naqvi.

Similarly, advocate Hamid Khan and Raja Nasir Abbas have been elected unopposed from the SIC.

These seven candidates got elected unopposed after Waleed Iqbal, Shhahzad Waseem, Ijaz Minhas, Musadik Malik and Umar Cheema withdrew their nomination papers for the Senate election.