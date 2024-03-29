Rain, thunderstorm forecast for Punjab, KP, other parts of country

Pakistan Pakistan Rain, thunderstorm forecast for Punjab, KP, other parts of country

Rain, thunderstorm forecast for Punjab, KP, other parts of country

Rainfall may trigger landslides in KP, Murree, Galiyat, Kashmir

Tourists, farmers advised to remain cautious over next 24 hours

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 29 Mar 2024 00:01:35 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain, windstorms and thunderstorms in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Punjab, Islamabad and north Balochistan.

According to the Met Office, heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir over the next 24 hours, while dust storms are likely in southern parts of the country.

Moderate to heavy rainfall may trigger landslides in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galiyat, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan and may affect vulnerable points during the period from the evening of March 29 to March 30.

Windstorms, hailstorms, and lightning may damage standing crops, loose structures like electric poles, vehicles, and solar panels, etc. Tourists and farmers are advised to remain cautious during this period.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave affecting the western and upper parts of the country is likely to persist in the upper parts until March 31.

During the past 24 hours, rain, wind, and thunderstorms occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, north Balochistan, upper and central Punjab, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan. Partly cloudy weather prevailed over other parts of the country.