Eight of a family dead in Buner road accident

Eight of a family dead in Buner road accident

Pakistan

Out of control pick-up fell into ditch

BUNER (Dunya News) - Eight members of a family, including five women, two children and a man, were killed when the pickup truck they were travelling in fell into a deep ditch in Buner district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to police officials, the family was en route from Swari Bazaar to Shahi when their vehicle lost control due to brake failure, skiding off the road and into the ditch, causing their instant death. 

Rescue teams rushed to the accident site and shifted the dead to a nearby morgue for autopsy.  

Police officials confirmed that the deceased persons belonged to the same family.

