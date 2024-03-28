Senate election: Nine candidates elected unopposed from Balochistan

Election on two technocrat seats to take place on April 2

Thu, 28 Mar 2024

QUETTA (Dunya News) – Out of a total of 11 candidates, nine have been elected unopposed from Balochistan in the Senate election, Dunya News has reported.

According to the provincial Election Commission, all candidates were elected unopposed on seven general seats after Ijaz Ahmed's retirement. Candidates for the two women's seats were already elected unopposed.

The commission stated that there would be a contest between three candidates for the two technocrat seats, with polling scheduled for April 2.