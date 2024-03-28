Iftar Time Ramadan 17
Lahore
LHR
06:21 PM
Karachi
KHI
06:48 PM
Islamabad
ISB
06:28 PM
Peshawar
PWR
06:34 PM
Quetta
QTA
06:50 PM
Ramadan Pedia
In-focus

Senate election: Nine candidates elected unopposed from Balochistan

Senate election: Nine candidates elected unopposed from Balochistan

Pakistan

Election on two technocrat seats to take place on April 2

Follow on
Follow us on Google News

QUETTA (Dunya News) – Out of a total of 11 candidates, nine have been elected unopposed from Balochistan in the Senate election, Dunya News has reported.

According to the provincial Election Commission, all candidates were elected unopposed on seven general seats after Ijaz Ahmed's retirement. Candidates for the two women's seats were already elected unopposed.

The commission stated that there would be a contest between three candidates for the two technocrat seats, with polling scheduled for April 2.

Related Topics
Senate
Balochistan
Pakistan
Pakistan Politics



Advertisement

Related News