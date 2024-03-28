Cabinet approves inclusion of 24 names on ECL

22 names will also be removed from the list

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The federal cabinet has given green light to include 24 names in the Exit Control List (ECL).

However, PTI leader Babar Awan's name was removed from the list. His name was included in the list in December 2023 due to Al Qadir Trust case.

On the other hand, 22 names will also be removed from the list. The cabinet gave approval on the recommendations of sub-committee on ECL.

