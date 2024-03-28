Pakistan to provide all possible security to Chinese citizens: Foreign Office

Pakistan Pakistan Pakistan to provide all possible security to Chinese citizens: Foreign Office

She assured Beijing that a thorough investigation of Bisham incident was being conducted

Follow on Published On: Thu, 28 Mar 2024 13:07:30 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Foreign Office said on Thursday that the government will ensure all possible security of Chinese citizens residents in Pakistan.

Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said during the weekly briefing that Pakistan condemns all types of terrorism.

The Pakistan government was in touch with Chinese counterpart, she said and added that Pakistan and China are neighbours and have strong brotherly relations.

She assured Beijing that a thorough investigation of Bisham incident was being conducted and the perpetrators would not go unpunished.

Regarding Kashmir and Palestine situation, she said that the ongoing Indian atrocities in its occupied valley should end. Pakistan would continue to support Kashmiris until they get right to self-determination, Ms Baloch added.

The spokesperson said the ongoing Israeli barbarism on unarmed Palestinian people must also end.