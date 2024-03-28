Iftar Time Ramadan 17
Lahore
LHR
06:21 PM
Karachi
KHI
06:48 PM
Islamabad
ISB
06:28 PM
Peshawar
PWR
06:34 PM
Quetta
QTA
06:50 PM
Ramadan Pedia
In-focus

Pakistan to provide all possible security to Chinese citizens: Foreign Office

Pakistan to provide all possible security to Chinese citizens: Foreign Office

Pakistan

She assured Beijing that a thorough investigation of Bisham incident was being conducted

Follow on
Follow us on Google News

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Foreign Office said on Thursday that the government will ensure all possible security of Chinese citizens residents in Pakistan.

Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said during the weekly briefing that Pakistan condemns all types of terrorism.

The Pakistan government was in touch with Chinese counterpart, she said and added that Pakistan and China are neighbours and have strong brotherly relations.

She assured Beijing that a thorough investigation of Bisham incident was being conducted and the perpetrators would not go unpunished.

Regarding Kashmir and Palestine situation, she said that the ongoing Indian atrocities in its occupied valley should end. Pakistan would continue to support Kashmiris until they get right to self-determination, Ms Baloch added.

The spokesperson said the ongoing Israeli barbarism on unarmed Palestinian people must also end. 

Related Topics
China
Pakistan



Advertisement

Related News