Pakistan, Jordan stress need for an urgent ceasefire in Gaza

Pakistan Pakistan Pakistan, Jordan stress need for an urgent ceasefire in Gaza

Ishaq Dar and his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi discussed the situation in Gaza.

Follow on Published On: Thu, 28 Mar 2024 03:26:49 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Wednesday received a telephone call from Ayman Safadi, the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Jordan.

In the conversation, they discussed the situation in Gaza and condemned the Israeli brutalities, Foreign Minister Dar wrote on his X timeline.

The two leaders also called for unimpeded provision of aid into Gaza.

“I look forward to working closely with Jordanian foreign minister in transforming our bilateral relations with Jordan into multi-tiered partnership,” he remarked.

