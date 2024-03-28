Sehar Time Ramadan 17
Lahore
LHR
04:33 AM
Karachi
KHI
05:10 AM
Islamabad
ISB
04:36 AM
Peshawar
PWR
04:41 AM
Quetta
QTA
05:05 AM
Pakistan, Jordan stress need for an urgent ceasefire in Gaza

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Wednesday received a telephone call from Ayman Safadi, the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Jordan.

In the conversation, they discussed the situation in Gaza and condemned the Israeli brutalities, Foreign Minister Dar wrote on his X timeline.

The two leaders also called for unimpeded provision of aid into Gaza.

“I look forward to working closely with Jordanian foreign minister in transforming our bilateral relations with Jordan into multi-tiered partnership,” he remarked.
 

