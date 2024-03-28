Soldier martyred in Turbat attack laid to rest with full military honours

According to ISPR a large number of people attended the funeral prayer of the martyr.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Shaheed Sepoy Noman Farid (age 24 years, resident of Muzaffargarh) who was martyred in the terrorist attack on Pakistan Naval Base, PNS Siddique in Turbat on the intervening night of March 25 and 26, was laid to rest in his native area with full military honors on Wednesday.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, the senior officers of Pakistan Army, soldiers, families and relatives and local people attended the funeral prayer of the martyr.

“These sacrifices of our martyrs strengthen our resolve against terrorism and our love for motherland,” the ISPR said.

