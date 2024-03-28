US says energy cooperation with Pakistan a foremost priority

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) – The US has reaffirmed its commitment to assisting Pakistan in addressing its energy crisis, with the State Department spox emphasising that energy cooperation remains a foremost priority.

During a press briefing, spokesperson Matthew Miller underlined the substantial contribution of the US in generating an additional 4,000 megawatts of clean energy in Pakistan.

He pointed out that these projects significantly augmented the country’s electricity capacity, ensuring that millions of Pakistanis got access to electricity in their homes.

Miller underscored the collaborative efforts between the US and Pakistan in advancing the Green Program, aimed at addressing environmental challenges, particularly in water management.

The two countries are also working together on initiatives to promote climate-friendly agriculture and sustainable energy practices. These endeavours further reinforce their partnership in combating climate change and promoting sustainable development.