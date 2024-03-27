Sehar Time Ramadan 17
Lahore
LHR
04:33 AM
Karachi
KHI
05:10 AM
Islamabad
ISB
04:36 AM
Peshawar
PWR
04:41 AM
Quetta
QTA
05:05 AM
PTI announces candidates for by-election

Pakistan

Says rest of candidates will be announced soon

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek Pakistan (PTI) has nominated its candidates for the by-elections.

According to PTI leader Hammad Azhar, Shahzad Farooq will contest from NA-119, Lahore and Sardar Muhammad Hussain Dogar from NA-132.

Azhar highlighted that Hakim Nisar would contest from PP-22, Chakwal, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi from PP-32, Gujrat and Owais Qasim from PP-54, Narowal.

Ijaz Bhati would contest from PP-139, Sheikhupura, Hafiz Zeeshan from PP-149, Moonis Elahi from PP-158 and Yusuf Mayo from PP-164.

In his message on social media site X, Azhar said the rest of the candidates would be announced soon while the PTI would put all its support behind candidates.

 

