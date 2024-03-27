Iftar Time Ramadan 16
Balocistan to elect unopposed senators in Senate election

Pakistan

Senate election on 11 seats of Balochistan will held on April 2

QUETTA (Dunya News) - It has been proposed to elect unopposed senators in Balochistan in Senate election scheduled on April 2.

As per sources, there is possibility mutual agreement on unopposed election of senator formula among political parties.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) to get three seats each out of total 11 seats of Senate for Balochistan.

Read more: ECP issues the schedule for Senate election

Jamiat Ulama e Islam would get two seats for senator in Balochistan.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), National Party and Awami National Party (ANP) to get one seat each for Senate.

As per the schedule, the polling for the Senate election would be held on April 2 in Parliament and four provincial assemblies.

Also read: Polling for Senate's 48 vacant seats on April 2

The Senate election is held every three years when one-half of the members of the upper house retire after completion of their tenure. However, the term of a senator is six years.
 

