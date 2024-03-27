Bar associations call meetings to assess judges' plaint about interference

Pakistan Pakistan Bar associations call meetings to assess judges' plaint about interference

Six judges of IHC wrote a letter to SJC pointing out interference in judicial affairs

Judges call for action against wrongdoers

LHCBA lends support to Islamabad judges

Updated On: Wed, 27 Mar 2024 11:32:00 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Islamabad and Lahore high court bar associations on Wednesday called emergent meetings a day after some judges of the Islamabad High Court wrote a letter to the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) alleging ‘interference’ in cases.

The Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) president and secretary called a meeting and asked all members to participate. The association will come up with a strategy to address the concerns of the judges.

The Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA), in response to the Islamabad judges’ letter to the SJC, also called a meeting and lauded the judges. Bar president Asad Manzoor said the lawyers stood by the judges.

Letter of IHC judges

Six judges of the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday wrote a letter to the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) pointing out “interference” in the judicial affairs.

The letter highlights the “interference of executive and agencies” in the judicial matters, demanding initiation of a judicial convention against brazen interference in the judicial affairs.

It also advocates for adopting a stance to ensure the judiciary's independence through the convention.

Furthermore, the judges have urged the Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa and the IHC chief justice to take action against those involved in interference.

The letter was written by Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, Justice Babar Sattar, Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan, Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir, and Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz.