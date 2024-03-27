Shehbaz to ponder upon protecting Chinese in Pakistan

Pakistan Pakistan Shehbaz to ponder upon protecting Chinese in Pakistan

Meeting will discuss the affairs after Shangla suicide bombing

Prime minister says it's an attempt to sabotage CPEC

China calls for severe punishment

ISPR promises to prevail over evil

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 27 Mar 2024 10:02:34 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News/Web Desk) – As China pressed Pakistan for severely punish those involved in Shangla terror attack, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has convened an emergency meeting on Wednesday to discuss the matters related to the security of Chinese working in the country on different projects.

Five Chinese engineers and a local driver were killed when a suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into their convoy on Tuesday, as they headed back to their base camp near Dasu – the headquarters of Upper Kohistan district – from Islamabad.

Reacting to the barbaric attack, the Chinese embassy in a statement strongly condemned the terrorist attack and said they were making every effort to handle the aftermath together with the Pakistani side.

And emergency plan had been launched immediately, the statement read which also mentioned a request to Islamabad to thoroughly investigate the attack and severely punish the perpetrators.

The Chinese mission in Pakistan was taking all necessary measures to protect its citizens, institutions and projects in Pakistan, it added.

ATTEMPT TO SABOTAGE CPEC

Also on Tuesday, the prime minister rushed to the Chinese embassy in Islamabad soon after the terror attack and promised blanket security for the Chinese nationals as well as a comprehensive probe into the suicide bombing.

He said the government would not the nefarious attempts to undermine the relations between the two countries and sabotage the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

DESTABILISING PAKISTAN AND TARGETING CHINA

Separately, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the series of incidents over the past few days, including the Gwadar and Turbat attacks, were aimed at destabilising the country and cited the role of foreign elements in fuelling terrorism in Pakistan.

An ISPR statement read, “Strategic projects and sensitive sites vital for Pakistan’s economic progress and the well-being of its people are being targeted as a conscious effort to retard our progress and sow discord between Pakistan and its strategic allies and partners, most notably China.”

“With the unwavering support of the resilient nation and our iron-clad ally China, we will ensure that all those involved in aiding terrorism, directly or indirectly, are held accountable and find their due comeuppance. Together we will prevail over adversity and evil,” the ISPR said.