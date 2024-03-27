Six arrested for illegal kidney transplantation, says minister

LAHORE: (Web Desk) The Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department (SHC&MED) and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) have jointly busted a gang involved in an illegal kidney transplantation.

Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique on Tuesday disclosed that teams of Punjab Human Organ Transplant Authority (PHOTA) and FIA jointly arrested six members of the gang involved in illegal kidney transplants.

The minister said PHOTA and FIA jointly arrested the gang members including Cardiologist and Transplant Surgeon Dr Tariq Rasheed, Dr Abdul Hameed, Dr Athar Shah, Chief Dialysis Technician Dr Shahid Nawaz Bhatti and two donors, Muhammad Zulfikar and Muhammad Irfan.

The accused were illegally transplanting kidneys at a medical complex. There is also CCTV footage of the illegal grafting, the minister said.

A case has been registered against the arrested persons. An FIA team is conducting raids to arrest their accomplices.

Khawaja Salman Rafique thanked FIA team for cooperation with the Health Department.

“PHOTA is taking effective action against groups involved in illegal transplantation of human organs across the province.

The elements involved in the illegal transplantation of human organs are the scourge of our society. Strict legislation will be passed in the Punjab Assembly against such notorious elements,” the minister said.

