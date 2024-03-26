Judgment reserved on Parvez Elahi's bail plea in bogus recruitment case

Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta reserved verdict after prosecution completed its arguments

LAHORE (Dunya News) – An anti-corruption court on Tuesday reserved its decision on the bail application of Parvez Elahi and Muhammad Khan Bhatti in the bogus recruitments case.

Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta reserved verdict after prosecution completed its arguments. The counsels for the accused have already argued their case.

Former chief minister Elahi and Special Secretary Bhatti had filed bail applications for illegal recruitments in the Punjab Assembly.