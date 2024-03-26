Four terrorists killed, FC soldier martyred as security forces foil attack on naval base in Turbat

Pakistan Pakistan Four terrorists killed, FC soldier martyred as security forces foil attack on naval base in Turbat

Prime Minister commended security forces for foiling the terrorist attack

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 26 Mar 2024 12:20:28 PKT

TURBAT (Dunya News) - As many as four terrorists were killed and a soldier embraced martyrdom as an attack was thwarted by the security forces on a naval base in Turbat.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the armed terrorists attacked the naval airbase in Balochistan’s Turbat area last night.

It said that the attempt was foiled due to the “swift and effective response by the troops ensuring the safety and security of personnel and assets”.

The ISPR said that 24-year-old Sepoy Noman Fareed of the Balochistan Frontier Corps embraced martyrdom during the intense exchange of fire.

Four terrorists were killed during the operation.

Also Read: Security forces eliminate four terrorists in DI Khan

Earlier, the security forces killed four terrorists during an intelligence based operation carried out in Dera Ismail Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif commended security forces for foiling the terrorist attack on Turbat naval airbase.

In a statement, he said that the terrorists were eliminated due to timely and effective action of security forces.

Read More: 10 terrorists killed in operations in KP's North Waziristan: ISPR

The prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan's unwavering commitment to eradicating the menace of terrorism. He emphasised that the entire nation stands firmly behind its courageous security forces.