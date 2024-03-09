10 terrorists killed in operations in KP's North Waziristan: ISPR

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 09 Mar 2024 22:26:21 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Ten terrorists were killed by security forces on Friday and Saturday in separate operations in the North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the military's media wing said.

Four terrorists were "sent to hell" yesterday night during an intelligence-based operation (IBO), according to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Also, four more terrorists were "successfully neutralised" by the security forces during the subsequent sanitisation operation, the statement stated.

The agency reported that it had detected five terrorists attempting to cross the border between Pakistan and Afghanistan during a separate operation that took place in the district.

“After an intense fire exchange, two terrorists — Hazrat Umer and Rehman Niaz — were also sent to hell, while three other terrorists got injured,” it added.

The press release said that Pakistan has consistently asked the interim Afghan government to ensure effective border management on their side of the border.

“Interim Afghan government is expected to fulfil its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan,” it said.

“Security forces of Pakistan are determined and remain committed to secure its borders and wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country,” it added.

