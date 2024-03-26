Detailed verdict on Sanam Javed's Senate election permission issued

The 11-page decision is written by Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Appellate Tribunal on Tuesday issued written decisionon Sanam Javed's plea seeking permission to contest the Senate election.

Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan wrote in 11-page decision that Sanam was granted permission to contest the general elections.

“In the current situation, no one can be deprived of fundamental rights,” Justice Hassan observed.

The judge wrote that nomination papers of Umar Sarfraz Cheema were approved while he was in jail. No one should be discriminated against, he added.

Justice Hassan wrote that the appellant’s husband failed to file tax returns for 2023. He was arrested on May 9. The tax could not be filed due to unavoidable circumstances. The returning officer should have taken into account the situations, the judge continued.

The tribunal allowed Sanam to contest the Senate election from Punjab against reserved seats for women and ordered the Returning Officer to include the appellant's name in the list of candidates.