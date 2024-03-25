Sehar Time Ramadan 15
Lahore
LHR
04:36 AM
Karachi
KHI
05:11 AM
Islamabad
ISB
04:38 AM
Peshawar
PWR
04:44 AM
Quetta
QTA
05:07 AM
Ramadan Pedia
In-focus

ECP to take up plea filed by new KP Assembly members tomorrow

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has scheduled a hearing for Tuesday (tomorrow) on the plea filed by newly elected members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

According to sources, the request was filed by Jameela Paracha, Afshan Hussain, Shazia Jadon and other new members of the assembly.

Through the plea, the ECP has been appealed to issue orders for the oath-taking of the new assembly members.

The request states that if the oath-taking does not occur, the upcoming Senate elections should be postponed in the province.

