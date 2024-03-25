PM Shehbaz urges expansion of trade, investment with Germany

Sehar Time Ramadan 15
Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (APP) – Ambassador of Germany Alfred Grannas called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

The premier thanked German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for sending a congratulatory message to him on his re-election.

Shehbaz stressed that Pakistan deeply valued its longstanding ties with Germany and considered it an important partner in Europe.

While noting the positive trajectory of bilateral ties, the premier expressed the desire to expand the existing level of bilateral trade and investment, stating that there was great potential for enhanced German investments in Pakistan.

Shehbaz welcomed the German side’s initiative to send a business delegation to visit Pakistan soon, and assured the German ambassador that the delegation would be facilitated in every way to ensure a successful visit.

He also extended an invitation to the German chancellor to undertake an official visit to Pakistan at his earliest convenience.

The ambassador assured the prime minister that Germany was keen to work closely with Pakistan to strengthen bilateral ties, especially in trade and investment.

