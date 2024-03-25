PM reiterates commitment to freedom of expression in meeting with PBA team

PBA chief Shakeel Masood, Secretary-General Mian Amer Mahmood, Mir Ibrahim call on PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated on Monday that the media constitutes the fourth pillar of the state, underscoring the significant role of electronic media in societal progress, development and the mental and intellectual development of citizens.

The premier made these remarks during a meeting with office-bearers of the Pakistan Broadcasters Association, including its Chairman Shakeel Masood from DawnNews, Secretary-General Mian Amer Mahmood (Chairman of Dunya Media Group), Senior Vice Chairman Mir Ibrahim Rehman and Sultan Lakhani.

The PBA team extended congratulations to the prime minister on assuming office, expressing their best wishes for him.

Talking to the PBA representatives, PM Shehbaz affirmed his government's commitment to freedom of expression and media freedom, stating that all necessary measures were being taken in this regard.

He highlighted the challenge of fake news and underscored the crucial role of mainstream media in combating misinformation.

The premier expressed hope that the media would contribute to the stability of democracy through impartial reporting, urging electronic media to support government efforts for the country's progress and prosperity.

Acknowledging the state's responsibility to safeguard media personnel, the PM assured the PBA office-bearers of this commitment.

Shehbaz briefed the PBA representatives on his government's economic priorities, including the privatisation of loss-making state-owned entities, institutional reforms, domestic and foreign investment and austerity measures.

He noted that his government took office during a period of significant challenges, particularly in revitalising the economy.

The prime minister informed the PBA team about the formation of a committee to reduce government expenditure, promising to present its recommendations to the nation soon.

Shehbaz also informed the PBA representatives about the federal cabinet's decision not to take salaries and perks.

He also mentioned that international experts were being enlisted to fully digitise the Federal Board of Revenue, with plans to duly recognise the top taxpayers, exporters and women entrepreneurs of the country.

The meeting was also attended by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaulllah Tarar and senior officials.