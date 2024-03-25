Zero-tolerance policy adopted against kite-flying: Azma

Azma Bukhari visits Dunya News

Updated On: Mon, 25 Mar 2024 19:52:42 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari says the government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against kite-flying in the province.

She expressed these views during her visit to Dunya News office in Lahore on Monday.

The minister visited various departments of the channel. She was briefed about the news system.

Speaking on the occasion, the information minister said that Punjab would make progress under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

She said an air ambulance would be operational in Punjab in a month.

Earlier, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz visited the family of a young man, Asif, who died last week after his throat was slashed by a kite twine.

Both Nawaz and Maryam expressed condolences to the family for this tragic loss.

Last Saturday, Chief Minister Maryam took immediate action after the incident, ordering a province-wide crackdown on kite-flying.