Iftar Time Ramadan 14
Lahore
LHR
06:19 PM
Karachi
KHI
06:47 PM
Islamabad
ISB
06:25 PM
Peshawar
PWR
06:32 PM
Quetta
QTA
06:48 PM
Ramadan Pedia
In-focus

Nawaz, Maryam condole family of youth killed by kite string in Faisalabad

Nawaz, Maryam condole family of youth killed by kite string in Faisalabad

Pakistan

Nawaz, Maryam condole family of youth killed by kite string in Faisalabad

Follow on
Follow us on Google News

(Web Desk) – PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Monday visited the family of a young man, Asif, who died last week after his throat was slashed by a kite twine.

Both Nawaz and Maryam expressed condolences to the family for this tragic loss.

Last Saturday, Chief Minister Maryam took immediate action after the incident, ordering a province-wide crackdown on kite-flying.

Prior to visiting the deceased youth's family, Maryam convened a high-level meeting at Faisalabad International Airport, attended by MPAs, PML-N leaders and law enforcement officials.

Similar to other parts of Punjab, authorities in Faisalabad are conducting a crackdown on kite and string manufacturers.

Related Topics
Punjab CM
Maryam Nawaz
Punjab
Nawaz Sharif
Punjab Government
Faisalabad



Advertisement

Related News