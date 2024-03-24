PM orders comprehensive security for Reko Diq project, personnel and logistics

Pakistan Pakistan PM orders comprehensive security for Reko Diq project, personnel and logistics

PM orders comprehensive security for Reko Diq project, personnel and logistics

Follow on Published On: Sun, 24 Mar 2024 20:04:04 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed on Sunday to ensure security for those involved in the Reko Diq mining project and for logistics and transport from Reko Diq to the Gwadar Port.

He was chairing an important meeting regarding the project, attended by a delegation from Barrick Gold Company led by its Chief Executive Officer Mark Bristow via video link.

The PM emphasised the need for consultations with all stakeholders at the official level and the removal of obstacles.

He called for planning to improve communication infrastructure, particularly railway lines, to utilise Balochistan's minerals.

The PM urged expedited completion of road upgrades linking the Reko Diq project with Gwadar Port and faster construction of new roads.

He also stressed the importance of strategising the feasibility of a rail and road network from Reko Diq to Gwadar Port.

The premier highlighted that the railway line project would shorten access to the port compared to Bin Qasim Port, benefiting the mineral-rich district of Chaghi and expanding the mining industry.

The PM requested a detailed briefing next week on the Reko Diq road and rail connectivity project. He instructed the removal of all hurdles for the early completion of the environment and social impact assessment concerning the Reko Diq project.

During the meeting, it was reported that the feasibility study for the Reko Diq project would be completed by December 2024.

Additionally, 6000 containers are planned to be transported monthly from the Reko Diq project to the port.

The project's concentrate pipeline is set to become the second-longest slurry pipeline globally.

The mining company will construct a 40-kilometer link road from Reko Diq to the national highway.

Furthermore, the 103-kilometer Nokandi to Mashkhel road, connecting Reko Diq to Gwadar port, is 58 percent complete.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik and high-level officials attended the meeting.