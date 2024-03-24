Pakistan, Saudi Arabia stand proudly together at all times, says PM Shehbaz

(Web Desk) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated on Sunday Pakistan and Saudi Arabia stand proudly together at all times and on all occasions.

In a post on social media platform X, the prime minister recalled his meeting with Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud who graced the Pakistan Day parade in Islamabad as the guest of honour.

Shehbaz expressed his delight over meeting the Saudi dignitary, and said he conveyed his warm wishes to the Saudi king and crown prince.

The prime minister also congratulated the Saudi defence minister on receiving Pakistan's highest civil award Nishan-i-Pakistan for his invaluable contribution in strengthening the Pak-Saudi fraternal ties.

The Saudi minister, in his post on X, stated that during his meeting with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, “we have reviewed robust relations between the two countries and ways to bolster them”.

He said recent regional and international developments and efforts to promote peace were also discussed.