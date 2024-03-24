Iftar Time Ramadan 13
Islamabad DC refuses PTI permission to hold rally

Pakistan

“In view of the law and order situation, rally cannot be allowed at any place, including D Chowk”

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The deputy commissioner of Islamabad refused to grant the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) permission to hold a rally in the capital on March 30.

The district administration turned down the request of PTI regional president Amir Masood Mughal saying that “in view of the law and order situation, rally cannot be allowed at any place, including D Chowk.”

It may be recalled that the PTI had moved the Islamabad High Court for an order to the district administration for a permission to hold a rally. The court had ordered the Islamabad DC to decide the application who rejected it. 

