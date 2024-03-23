Pakistan to implement five-year roadmap for economic turnaround, says FM Dar

Pakistan Pakistan Pakistan to implement five-year roadmap for economic turnaround, says FM Dar

Describes his meetings with FMs of Turkey, Azerbaijan, UAE and IAEA DG in Brussels as productive

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 23 Mar 2024 22:19:22 PKT

LONDON (Dunya News) – Minister for Foreign Affairs Ishaq Dar stated on Saturday that the government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would implement a five-year roadmap to propel Pakistan toward economic progress and alleviate inflation, thereby easing the economic difficulties of the common man.

Addressing a press conference after attending the Nuclear Energy Summit in Brussels, the foreign minister highlighted how the 16-month government of Shehbaz Sharif had rescued Pakistan from economic collapse following the detrimental policies of the previous government which had devastated the country's economy.

Dar emphasised Pakistan's longstanding vision for nuclear energy since the 1960s, noting that despite global scrutiny, the country continued to harness the benefits of nuclear energy. He remarked, "Now the world is saying that nuclear and hydro energy are the safest and best for tackling the challenge of climate change."

He credited the previous governments of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz for completing various nuclear projects, contributing 3,800 megawatts of electricity to the national grid.

During his representation of Pakistan at the Nuclear Energy Summit in Brussels, Dar advocated for aggressive financing from international financial institutions and multilateral institutions, highlighting that while nuclear energy may be expensive, it is environmentally friendly and essential for global needs. He added, "We are ready to share our expertise with the global community."

Despite Pakistan emitting less than one percent of global carbon emissions, Dar noted that it was among the 10 most climate vulnerable countries in the world, citing the devastating floods in its recent history and the substantial relief and rehabilitation efforts undertaken by the federal government in collaboration with the provinces, amounting to Rs100 billion.

Dar also mentioned bilateral meetings held on the sidelines of the Nuclear Energy Summit with the foreign ministers of Turkey, Azerbaijan, the UAE and the director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), wherein agreements were made to enhance cooperation in various sectors including trade, investment, defence and economy.

He described productive discussions with IAEA Director General Grossi, the UAE foreign minister, and the Chinese vice president, reaffirming China's unwavering support to Pakistan.

Regarding meetings with UK ministers, Dar mentioned agreements for further investment in Pakistan's development projects and extended best wishes for the health of King Charles and Princess of Wales, who were diagnosed with cancer.

Responding to questions, Dar urged Pakistanis to unite and leave behind politics when outside the country.

Regarding the allegations of rigging in the elections, the minister reiterated the availability of legal avenues to address election-related complaints and highlighted positive developments in collaboration between the federal government and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He emphasised the need for regional cooperation to combat terrorism and stressed the priority of economic diplomacy.

Dar also expressed confidence in new Finance Minister Muhammad Aurganbzeb's expertise to address Pakistan's economic challenges.

Dar expressed eagerness for the resumption of Pakistan International Airlines flights after meeting international compliance requirements.

The minister noted the setback in Pakistan-India relations following India's revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's constitutional status in August 2019.

To a query, Dar assured a thorough review of complaints regarding the closure of the social media platform X in Pakistan.