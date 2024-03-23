PM Shehbaz, Saudi defence minister discuss bilateral cooperation

Pakistan Pakistan PM Shehbaz, Saudi defence minister discuss bilateral cooperation

Exchange views on enhancing collaboration in defence and security

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 23 Mar 2024 19:52:19 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the PM’s House on Saturday to discuss bilateral matters, regional peace, security and the situation in the region.

During the meeting, the two leaders exchanged views on enhancing cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia in the sectors of defence and security. Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir were also present.

Prime Minister Shehbaz congratulated the Saudi minister on receiving Pakistan’s highest civil award, the Nishan-e-Pakistan, and thanked him for attending the Pakistan Day parade as a special guest. He also expressed best wishes for the custodian of the two holy mosques.

PM Shehbaz emphasised the close brotherly ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, based on commonalities of religion, history and culture, which were further strengthening over time.

He highlighted Pakistan’s deep appreciation for Saudi Arabia’s unwavering support.

Shehbaz acknowledged Saudi Arabia's critical role in improving Pakistan’s economic situation during his previous tenure as prime minister, emphasising the special place the Saudi royal family holds in the hearts of the Pakistani people.

Referring to the Special Investment Facilitation Council, the premier mentioned the establishment of a one-window operation for investors to facilitate business activities and investment in Pakistan.

He underscored the vast opportunities available in Pakistan in various fields, including agriculture, information technology, and mining, and stressed the need for enhanced cooperation in defence and economy between the two countries.

The PM reiterated his earlier invitation, expressing Pakistan’s eagerness to welcome the visit of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Prince Khalid bin Salman congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on becoming the prime minister and extended his best wishes. He thanked Pakistan for inviting him as a special guest for the Pakistan Day parade, stating that he witnessed the exceptional capabilities of the Pakistani armed forces during the event.

Prince Khalid highlighted the significance and success of COAS General Asim Munir’s recent visit to Saudi Arabia in further promoting defence relations between the two countries.