President Zardari gives away civil awards on Pakistan Day

To acknowledge the contributions of professionals

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President Asif Ali Zardari gave away the presidential awards to trailblazers to acknowledge their contributions in their respective fields.

Asif Zardari has awarded the highest civilian awards at the Presidency on the eve of Pakistan Day.

Hilal-i-Imtiaz was awarded to Dr Amjad Saqib for his contribution to the social sector through his non-profit organisation, Akhuwat.

The same award was conferred on former ﻿Punjab ﻿chief secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman.

Inspector General (IG) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar was honoured with Hilal-i-Imtiaz. Nasir Mehmood and Muhammad Ahmad Shah were awarded Hilal-i-Imtiaz for public service and Arts, respectively.

Nishan-i-Imtiaz award was bestowed on late Hafeez Qureshi for his contribution in nuclear science. Former Sindh chief minister Qaim Ali Shah was also awarded Nishan-i-Imtiaz.

Former State Bank of Pakistan governor Shamshad Akhtar was awarded Nishan-i-Imtiaz for his contribution in economic sector.