Dignified change of guards ceremony held at Mazar-e-Iqbal

LAHORE (Dunya News) - A dignified change of guards ceremony was held at Mazar-e-Iqbal in Lahore in connection with Pakistan Day.

Air Vice Marshal Tariq Mehmood attended the event as a special guest. On this occasion, a smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Air Force took over the security duties at Mazar-e-Iqbal.

Air Vice Marshal Tariq Mehmood, the chief guest of the ceremony, laid flower wreath at Mazar-e-Iqbal. He offered Fatiha and recorded his comments in the guest book.

Allama Iqbal was born on 9th November 1877 in Sialkot. He passed his M.A in philosophy from Government College Lahore after which for higher education he went to London and did his law from Lincoln’s Inn.

He did his PhD in philosophy from Germany’s Ludwig Maximilian University, Munich. Among his 12,000 verses of poetry, about 7,000 verses are in Persian.

